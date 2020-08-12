X

UPDATE: Truck driver reportedly dies after crash with Ga. school bus

A driver of a box truck reportedly has died after rear-ending a school bus (not pictured) on U.S. 1 south of Alma, according to news outlet WTOC, citing the Georgia State Patrol. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Several students were taken to hospital near Alma; 3 were flown via helicopter

A driver of a box truck reportedly has died after rear-ending a school bus on U.S. 1 south of Alma, according to news outlet WTOC, citing the Georgia State Patrol.

The school bus, which was transporting elementary through high school students, was stopped on U.S. 1 and unloading students in the outside lane when the box truck hit the bus, WTOC reported, citing the GSP.

Several students on the bus were taken to the hospital, according to the TV station. Three students were flown via helicopter from the scene, according to the GSP.

The crash happened near Joedy’s Seafood Restaurant, WTOC reported.

Emergency crews were at the scene, the news outlet said.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back at AJC.com for updates.

