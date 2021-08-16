Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in California lake

Symptoms include a fever, severe headache, nausea and vomiting, and then intensify into a stiff neck, seizures or hallucinations, the CDC website says.

While infection typically occurs in lakes and rivers, swimming pools can also harbor the amoeba if the water has not been properly cleaned and treated.

“Once the ameba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes PAM, which is usually fatal,” the CDC said on its website.

Infections are extremely rare, although several cases across the country have been reported in recent years.

Last year, officials in Lake Jackson, Texas issued a “do not use water advisory” in several cities after traces of the amoeba were found in the public water supply.

A North Carolina man died in July 2019 after contracting the amoeba at a water park, and a 10-year-old Texas girl died the same year after swimming in a river near Fort Worth, Texas, on Labor Day weekend.

From 1962 to 2018, 145 people contracted Naegleria fowleri infections in the United States, according to the CDC. Only four of them survived.

From 2009 to 2018, there were 34 infections reported in the U.S., according to previous reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In California, only 10 other cases have been reported since 1971, CBS13 reported, citing a news release from the Tehama County Health Services Agency.

A person “cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria,” the CDC states on its website.