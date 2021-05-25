Board appoints principal of new Gwinnett high school

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed Memorie Reesman to be principal of Seckinger High School, which is scheduled to open in August of 2022.
Reesman since 2016 has been principal of Jones Middle School, which will feed into Seckinger.
She also held leadership positions at Norcross High School. She was a teacher and local school technology coordinator at several Gwinnett middle schools and also taught in Florida.
She holds a specialist’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
The school board also promoted Northbrook Middle School Principal Keith Thompson to assistant superintendent of middle schools, succeeding Al Taylor, who is serving as interim associate superintendent of school improvement and operations.
The board named three other principals. Melanie Terris, an assistant principal at Ivy Creek Elementary School, will be the same school’s next principal. Pharr Elementary School Principal Lisa Rhodes is moving to be the next principal at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School. Shanti Howard, an assistant principal at McClure Health Science High School, will be principal of Shiloh Middle.