More Black men abandon Democrats to vote Republican, poll shows

»MORE: 11 years ago Monday — the inauguration of Barack Obama

Driving the data in the survey was 52% of Black men who said they identified as politically conservative and that they voted for President Donald Trump.

NBC reported that 1 in 3 Black men residing in the Midwest voted for the incumbent.

The numbers also suggested a correlation between a person’s education level and the vote they cast.

Trump saw 26% support among Black men who said they had a high school diploma or less. But Trump’s support fell to 22% among Black men with bachelor’s degrees and even lower to 20% among Black men with advanced college degrees, NBC reported.

Democratic candidates have historically held the strongest support among Black voters and have been routinely helped win office with strong turnout in major American cities with thriving Black populations.

Trump also won endorsements from Black celebrities including rapper Lil Wayne, and the president’s campaign also reportedly reached out to rapper Ice Cube about establishing an investment plan for Black America.