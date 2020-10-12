Black man led by rope on horseback sues police for $1 million

»MORE: Black man says he was victim of ‘attempted lynching’ on July 4

The officers crudely tied the rope to handcuffs on Neely’s wrists and then led him to a mounted patrol staging area a block away.

Here's video of Donald Neely being led through Galveston streets by mounted officers. The scene has created quite to the uproar. https://t.co/pPEFG2eOSb #kprc2 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WyAzZfCu45 — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) August 6, 2019

Reports said Neely was homeless at the time and had been napping on a sidewalk when the officers placed him under arrest for trespassing, a charge that was later dismissed in court.

The legal action, which seeks a jury trial, accuses the city and the police department of negligence and calls the officers' conduct “extreme and outrageous,” according to KHOU-TV, the CBS affiliate in Houston.

The suit further claims the two deputies should have known Neely would be offended by the use of a rope “as though he was a slave” and alleges malicious prosecution connected to the trespassing charge.

One of the officers can be heard twice on body-cam footage expressing concern that the whole thing looked “bad.”

Immediately following the incident, Police Chief Vernon Hale called the officers' actions a “trained technique and best practice in some scenarios” but acknowledged they “showed poor judgment” by using the tactic on Neely.

The department apologized and has since changed its policy.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers found the officers broke no laws during the arrest.

A status conference was set for January, CBS reported.