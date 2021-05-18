Biden plans to use pardon power as tool for racial justice

“We asked them not to wait to the end of a term to execute pardon and commutation power for photo ops, and they definitely assured us that is not this administration’s plan,” said DeAnna Hoskins, the president of the criminal justice group JustLeadershipUSA, who participated in a Zoom session for former prisoners with White House officials last month, according to the Times.

Sources close to the discussions said Biden intends to use clemency — which is among the most unchecked and profound power at a president’s disposal — to address systemic issues in the criminal justice system.

Before becoming president, Biden’s camp hinted that he would use clemency “broadly” to “secure the release of individuals facing unduly long sentences for certain nonviolent and drug crimes.”

Among those supporting the administration’s efforts is Susan E. Rice, who leads Biden’s Domestic Policy Council. She is focused on instilling racial equity in all of the administration’s initiatives and has recruited a team with deep roots in civil rights and justice, the Times reported.

As a member of the House and the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Cedric Richmond championed efforts to decrease sentences and incarceration rates. Rice and Richmond, who leads the White House’s Office of Public Engagement, have participated in sessions with criminal justice activists, as has Chiraag Bains, a special assistant to Biden for criminal justice and gun policy who worked in the Justice Department’s civil rights division under the Obama administration.

The White House’s evaluation of clemency requests is being conducted by the counsel’s office, led by Danielle Conley, the deputy counsel. Others in the counsel’s office who are involved in the effort include Lauren Moore and Tona Boyd — both of whom were hired from Democratic Senate offices, where they worked on criminal justice and civil rights issues — as well as Dana Remus, the White House counsel.

But the White House has indicated that it will rely on the rigorous application vetting process overseen by the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney.

Trump’s clemency grants had almost completely bypassed the Justice Department’s process, instead empowering friends, associates and lobbyists to use their connections to the president, his family and his team to push favored requests to the front of the line, sometimes collecting large fees for their services from pardon-seekers.

Information provided by The New York Times was used to compile this report.