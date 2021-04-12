Average price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

Despite rampant blame being thrown at President Joe Biden and his cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which hadn’t yet begun operation, neither has had anything to do with the recent spike in gas prices.

In general, a president has limited control over the weekly and monthly shifts in gasoline prices, according to Politifact. Gas prices depend mostly on global supply and demand, and the recent jump in prices had more to do with worldwide economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gas prices rose about 35 cents a gallon on average since February and were predicted to reach $4 a gallon in some states by summertime, The New York Times reported in early March.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.