Sprouts Farmers Market stores coming to Buford, Smyrna

Sprouts Farmers Market is giving Gwinnett and Cobb County residents another store to do their grocery shopping at later this year.
The national natural and organic grocery chain announced Monday that it will open about 20 stores this year, including locations in Buford and Smyrna. The stores will open in late 2021, bringing about 110 jobs to each location, according to a Sprouts spokesperson.
The Buford store will be at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Laurel Crossing Parkway near the Mall of Georgia. The new Smyrna location will be on Cumberland Boulevard SE, the spokesperson said.
The company already has 16 stores in Georgia, most in metro Atlanta. The company currently has three Sprouts stores in Gwinnett, as well as an existing Smyrna location in the Olde Ivy Village shopping center.
The grocer is introducing a smaller style for some of its stores, including the new location in Smyrna. While the Buford store will mirror the layout of most other stores, the Smyrna store will be slightly smaller at about 25,000 square feet. The smaller size will keep “produce at the heart of the store while maintaining our familiar open layout that will offer more assortment of products for a treasure hunt shopping experience,” said Dave McGlinchey, Sprouts chief format officer, in a press release.
Sprouts currently operates 362 stores across 23 states, employing about 35,000 people. Most of the 20 new stores will be placed in Florida, with the company seeking out areas needing fresh and healthy groceries with ample parking and accessibility, the spokesperson said.