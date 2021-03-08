Sprouts Farmers Market stores coming to Buford, Smyrna

The national natural and organic grocery chain announced Monday that it will open about 20 stores this year, including locations in Buford and Smyrna. The stores will open in late 2021, bringing about 110 jobs to each location, according to a Sprouts spokesperson.

The Buford store will be at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Laurel Crossing Parkway near the Mall of Georgia. The new Smyrna location will be on Cumberland Boulevard SE, the spokesperson said.