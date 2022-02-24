South Fulton approves $3K bonus to keep officers amid cop shortage

Kamau said it seems some council members were friends with former mayor Bill Edwards and so

“This is not right, leave the former mayor’s name out of your mouth,” said South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis. When they were both council members, she and Kamau pushed for each other to be investigated or ousted from council.

As for the retention bonus, a city news release said the police department will use salary savings from other positions to fund the bonuses.

“The retention and hiring incentives allow us to remain competitive among other law enforcement agencies in the region, especially during the pandemic, when recruitment has been a challenge,” said South Fulton’s police chief Keith Meadows in the news release.

The city has already instituted a pilot program to offer 25 cops and firefighter $450 a month to live in South Fulton.

The competition is stiff out there: The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $9,000 hiring bonus, Alpharetta with give cops $2,000 for referring a successful recruit and Sandy Springs gave their officers a 20% salary raise in September.