Severe weather this weekend: Live updates

Breaking: Live Updates: Deadly storm system makes its way toward Georgia
Updated 46 minutes ago

A potentially dangerous weekend of severe weather is moving toward Georgia, including in parts of metro Atlanta.

Georgia’s western border and parts of the metro’s west side are under a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service warns. A large portion of the rest of the state is under a Level 3 risk. The locations under a Level 4 threat carry a 15% chance of tornado formation within 25 miles of any given point. Areas under a Level 3 threat have a 10% chance.

Forecasters are fairly certain that around 8 p.m., northwest Georgia will start experiencing severe weather. The line of storms is projected to reach the west metro area by around midnight.

Here’s the latest on the severe weather affecting the state.

James Bennett
1742083166
Augusta facing winds up to 30 mph Sunday

Augusta is not in the crosshairs for severe weather.

But the home of the Masters golf tournament could face winds Sunday up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is in the forecast with possible thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Rain will continue until about 11 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said.

Ashley Ahn
1742082485
Five safety tips to prepare for severe storms, tornadoes

1. Turn around when encountering flooded roads.

2. Secure outdoor objects.

3. Avoid driving in strong winds.

4. Shelter in your basement or an interior room with no windows in case of a tornado.

5. Have your phone charged in case you lose power.

Caroline Silva
1742082452
Tornado reports are coming in from outside Georgia

According to the National Weather Service, by 7:30 p.m., there had been 16 tornadoes reported since about 11:30 a.m. Those reports had not yet been confirmed by the agency. The possible tornadoes were reported in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

James Bennett
1742082412
'Atlanta, do not let your guard down,' AccuWeather forecaster says

AccuWeather meteorologist Geoff Cornish said Atlanta will remain in the high risk zone for tornadoes through early Sunday morning.

In his 7:30 p.m. update, Cornish noted that Atlanta was experiencing winds higher than 30 mph already as storms approach. He warned of flooding problems in northern Georgia in wake of possible heavy rainfall.

"Atlanta, do not let your guard down," Cornish said.

James Bennett
1742081134
Douglas County shelters to open at 8 p.m. Saturday

Douglas County plans to open two community storm shelters at 8 p.m. Saturday, the county's management department said.

The locations: Deer Lick Park Gym, 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville, and Lithia Springs Senior Center, 7301 Groovers Lake Rd.

Caroline Silva
1742080352
Storm shelters open across metro Atlanta

Atlanta - The Central Park Recreation Center on Merritts Avenue and the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at Delmar Lane.

DeKalb County - Frontline Response International on Gresham Road, the North DeKalb Senior Community Center on Malone Drive, the Mason Mill Recreation Center on McConnell Drive, and the Exchange Park Intergeneration Center on Columbia Drive.

Coweta County - The Nest on 1st Avenue, Change Church on West Broad Street, Sargent Baptist Church on Sargent Main Street, and Moreland United Methodist Church on Church Street.

Douglas County - The Lithia Springs Senior Center on Veterans Memorial Highway and  Deer Lick Park on Mack Road.

Heard County - Glenloch Baptist Church on Glenloch Road and Heard County High School on East Court Square.

Troup County - The Hogansville Police Department on Lincoln Street and the old Whitesville Road Elementary School building on Whitesville Road.

James Bennett
1742080281
Storm system has 'underperformed so far,' meteorologist says

Storms bound for Georgia will pass through Alabama first.

That state's high-rated TV meteorologist said three confirmed tornadoes have touched down in Alabama as of 7 p.m. Eastern time, with no major damage reported so far outside of heavy rain and trees down.

"So far, the system has underperformed," WBMA-TV meteorologist James Spann in Birmingham said.

He cautioned that storms later Saturday night and Sunday morning could be more severe.

Associated Press
1742079376
Death toll rises as storm system moves across U.S.

At least 26 people have been killed in the monster storm sweeping across much of the U.S. 

Kansas authorities said eight people died in a highway pileup caused by a dust storm Friday. But as of Saturday evening, Missouri still led the nation in fatalities. Authorities say the state was pounded by scattered twisters overnight that resulted in at least 12 deaths. Arkansas and Texas each saw three weather-related fatalities. 

High winds and dry conditions also raised the risk of wildfires. In Oklahoma, nearly 300 homes were damaged or destroyed. The Storm Prediction Center designated the day as “high risk” for severe weather, especially in the Deep South.

Caroline Silva
1742078153
When will storms reach Georgia?

Heavy showers will move into far northeast Georgia around 8 p.m. Saturday. The line of storms is projected to reach west metro Atlanta by around midnight and then continue through the city past 2 a.m. It will then start moving out toward east metro Atlanta and East Georgia. 

Overall, thunderstorms are projected to move through the state between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Caroline Silva
1742078132
Tornado watch issued in far North Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of North Georgia, including Dalton, Calhoun, Ellijay and Jasper, around 6 p.m. Saturday. That is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. 

Heavy storms are expected to reach northeast Georgia by around 8 p.m.

