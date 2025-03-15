Severe weather this weekend: Live updates

A potentially dangerous weekend of severe weather is moving toward Georgia, including in parts of metro Atlanta.

Georgia’s western border and parts of the metro’s west side are under a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service warns. A large portion of the rest of the state is under a Level 3 risk. The locations under a Level 4 threat carry a 15% chance of tornado formation within 25 miles of any given point. Areas under a Level 3 threat have a 10% chance.

Forecasters are fairly certain that around 8 p.m., northwest Georgia will start experiencing severe weather. The line of storms is projected to reach the west metro area by around midnight.

Here’s the latest on the severe weather affecting the state.