School supplies, vaccines available at Saturday health fair in Lawrenceville

The first 250 kids at a health fair and back-to-school event will get gift bags and donated school supplies from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The children’s hospital, along with other sponsors, will present the Gwinnett Health Fair and Kids Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. Adults and children will be able to take part in activities, listen to presentations and receive free health screenings.
The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the event. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine at the event can sign up at gnrhealthvax.coreresponse.org.
The event will also feature a school supplies and food drive. People will receive an entry to win prizes from participating sponsors for every three non-perishable food items or school supplies they donate.
Pre-registration for the health fair is encouraged but not required. To register and learn more about the event, visit www.gwinnetthealthfairs.com.