School supplies, vaccines available at Saturday health fair in Lawrenceville

The children’s hospital, along with other sponsors, will present the Gwinnett Health Fair and Kids Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. Adults and children will be able to take part in activities, listen to presentations and receive free health screenings.

The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the event. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine at the event can sign up at gnrhealthvax.coreresponse.org.