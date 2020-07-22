Roswell’s new limits on apartments could price some out of city, officials say

Other changes require mixed-used developments to have more than 50% of space dedicated to business and no multi-family units on the ground floor.

Palermo said the changes would balance housing in East Roswell with what is now on the west side and still allow for some stand-alone apartments.

But Councilwoman Marie Willsey said a dozen real estate professionals told her that the kind of development Roswell has in mind is no longer a viable investment idea.

“All said they were a deterrent to any real estate investment in redeveloping or revitalizing a city,” she said.

Willsey and Councilmen Matt Judy and Matthew Tyser voted against the changes. Palermo and Council members Marcelo Zapata and Christine Hall were in favor of them.

“The downside for certain groups in Roswell could be devastating,” Judy said.

According to RentCafe.com, the average rent for a nearly 1,100 square foot apartment in Roswell is $1,307. By comparison, the average cost in Alpharetta is $1,500. Luxury apartments near Alpharetta’s revitalized downtown city center average $2,038.

“These zoning restrictions might unintentionally keep people of color out of the middle class and eventually get them out of Roswell altogether,” Sandra Sidhom of Roswell Renters told Council members.

The group advocates for renters and educates them on affordable housing. Sidhom said there is a tendency to treat multi-family and single-family housing as incompatible, which causes minorities and lower income people to suffer.

A draft of Roswell’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan indicates a lack of affordable housing for civil servants such as teachers and public safety workers.

Henry declined an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but through her spokesperson said that the amendments to the UDC “don’t have anything to do with the comp plan.”

“I understand (this) is a concern for some in the community but it will depend on what some developers bring forward in the future,” Henry said.

The mayor said she will conduct a racial equity study on disparities in housing and the community with the task force on race that she committed to forming in June.