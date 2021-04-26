Roswell will hold job fair for city positions

Roswell will hold an in-person job fair in May. Hiring managers from city departments will be available to answer questions and could schedule interviews, a statement said.
The city has open positions for 911 dispatchers, police officers, equipment operators in Public Works, administrative specialists, crew leaders in the recreations and parks department and more. A list of open positions is available on the city website. The positions offer full benefits.
The job fair will be held 1-4 p.m. May 13 at Hembree Park, 850 Hembree Road. Masks and social distancing will be required for the event.
A computer will be available for applicants to complete information and on-site interviews could be offered, the statement said, adding attendees are encouraged to pre-register.
“We are excited to share information about the many job opportunities the city has available right now and to meet potential employees at this event,” employment manager Andrew Ross said in the statement. “Working in local government and public service is meaningful and fulfilling because you get to play an active role in building and improving your community. We hope to introduce job fair attendees to the many benefits of joining our team.”
More information is available at www.Roswellgov.com or by contacting ross at aross@roswellgov.com.