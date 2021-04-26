Roswell will hold job fair for city positions

The city has open positions for 911 dispatchers, police officers, equipment operators in Public Works, administrative specialists, crew leaders in the recreations and parks department and more. A list of open positions is available on the city website. The positions offer full benefits.

The job fair will be held 1-4 p.m. May 13 at Hembree Park, 850 Hembree Road. Masks and social distancing will be required for the event.