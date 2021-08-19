AJC is committed to ensuring that Atlantans are fully educated about the candidates for mayor and others who seek public office. Atlantans must make informed choices when electing our leaders. It is critical that voters know where each candidate stands on important issues, what moneyed interests might influence them and whether the candidates have behaved ethically in the past. In its coverage of the race for Atlanta mayor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newsroom will:

• Attend forums and debates throughout the election cycle so you know how the candidates are staking out their positions and answering urgent questions.

• Conduct deep background investigations on the major candidates for mayor with an eye toward past behavior and any potential conflicts that might raise questions on or provide insight into how a candidate might perform.

• Publish profiles of each candidate aimed at understanding each candidate’s personal life, background, influences and qualifications.

• Examine the big donors in the race for mayor to understand what interests might help decide the race.

• Publish a voters guide that will allow you to compare the candidates and their position on the defining issues of the race for mayor.