Kroger sponsoring drive-thru flu shots at Gwinnett Church

Kroger Atlanta Division and Kroger Health are sponsoring the drive-thru flu shots at Gwinnett Church’s Hamilton Mill location. Patients can make an appointment for their shot online through Kroger’s website or drive up without an appointment. Vaccines will be given as long as supplies are available.

Vaccines will be administered in a drive-thru format, meaning patients will not get out of their car at any point. The vaccine is typically given in the upper arm. The drive-thru technique has also been employed at many COVID-19 testing sites in order to keep medical personnel and patients from getting too close to one another.