Kroger sponsoring drive-thru flu shots at Gwinnett Church

Gwinnett County residents can prepare for flu season at a pop-up flu shot clinic in Buford on Wednesday.
Kroger Atlanta Division and Kroger Health are sponsoring the drive-thru flu shots at Gwinnett Church’s Hamilton Mill location. Patients can make an appointment for their shot online through Kroger’s website or drive up without an appointment. Vaccines will be given as long as supplies are available.
Vaccines will be administered in a drive-thru format, meaning patients will not get out of their car at any point. The vaccine is typically given in the upper arm. The drive-thru technique has also been employed at many COVID-19 testing sites in order to keep medical personnel and patients from getting too close to one another.
Public health officials, including Gwinnett Newton and Rockdale County Health Director Audrey Arona, have urged people to get a flu shot this year due to the added health threat of COVID-19. The flu and COVID-19 share some symptoms, including fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and cough. One distinct symptom that differentiates COVID-19 from the flu is the loss of taste or smell, though not every person infected with the virus experiences that symptom.
The advance registration for this event does not require patients to provide health insurance information. Most health insurance policies cover the cost of the flu vaccine partially or fully. Without health insurance, a flu shot costs $40 at Kroger, according to prescription drug cost site GoodRX.
Gwinnett Church Hamilton Mill is located at 2000 Gravel Springs Road in Buford.