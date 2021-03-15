Jersey Mike’s to open new location in Roswell

Two local franchise owners will open a new sandwich shop location in Roswell Wednesday with limited dining room seating.
Chris Rule and Bryan Walther will open Jersey Mike’s Subs at 660 West Crossville Road. The partners operate another location in Woodstock.
A statement said the new sub shop will offer multiple options for food service. Socially distant tables will be available inside. Takeout orders can be placed inside or online with curbside pick-up service and third-party delivery.
During the pandemic, Jersey Mike’s franchise owners across the U.S. donated free sub sandwiches to healthcare workers and senior citizen communities and other places, a statement said. The company also donated more than $5 million to Feeding America food bank network, the statement said.