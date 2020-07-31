Homeless mother working for Lyft gets free car

“In December, I started looking online for shelters and housing because I was about to lose my apartment,” she said.

Andrea Brantley, executive director of the Family Promise office in Dunwoody, said the charity helps families experiencing situational hardship that could have come about after a job loss, divorce, illness or other circumstances.

“We get 50 phone calls a day from people asking for help with gas, toiletries, diapers, feminine products,” she said.

The organization usually works with seven different faith congregations to rotate overnight stays of homeless families. Since the coronavirus pandemic started in March, however, only St. Luke’s has accommodated families, Brantley said.

Brantley said her office has worked with Charity Cars three times. The first car was donated in 2019. Aby and another person received their cars at the same time Wednesday at Midas Alpharetta. The charities work with the client to secure vehicle registration and insurance, she said.

The Atlanta District Manager for Midas, Erik Passaro, said Florida-based Charity Cars called in 2018 to ask if Midas would be willing to spruce up donated cars for free. Midas donates auto parts and mechanics at the Alpharetta auto shop donate their time, he said. Nationwide, Midas has repaired 55 vehicles for Charity Cars, Passaro said.

“We always try to get big bows for the (top of the) car,” he said of Wednesday’s car donations. “Tears are going. Kids are excited. The mechanics are clapping. It was amazing.”