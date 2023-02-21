BreakingNews
Ga. Senate leaders back $32.5 billion state budget with property tax break
Home Depot gives $1 billion in raises to front-line workers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
But growth that rose early in the pandemic is easing and the company projects a flat year ahead

Home Depot, the largest company based in Georgia, saw sales decelerate at the end of last year and has projected little growth for this year, officials said Tuesday.

However, in an effort to keep turnover costs low, the company is giving $1 billion in raises to “front-line” employees, raises that have already begun, according to a statement by Ted Decker, company chief executive officer.

More than half of its 475,000 workers are paid by the hour, implying a yearly bump of up to $4,000 per person.

Company revenues have grown by $40 billion in two years, according to Decker. “Fiscal 2022 was another record year for The Home Depot as our team continued to successfully execute in a challenging and dynamic environment.”

However, the accelerating growth that started in the first year of the pandemic seems to be easing.

The company reported sales of $35.8 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter, up just 0.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. Net earnings during the period were $3.4 billion, roughly the same as a year earlier.

For the full year, Home Depot had sales of $157.4 billion, up 4.1 percent, from fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the year were $17.1 billion, up from $16.4 billion the previous year.

The company, which now has 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.09 per share.

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

