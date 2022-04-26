Henry offering shredding event to dispose documents safely

Henry County residents will be able to safely dispose of their documents this weekend at a shredding event sponsored by the south metro community’s water authority.
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., residents can shred items such as office paper, manilla folders, hanging file folder, and rubber bands at the Henry County Water Authority office at the department’s headquarters, 1695 Ga. 20 West in McDonough.
Items that won’t be accepted include jumbo binder clips, glass, report covers, plastic, styrofoam, cardboard, newspapers, plastic protectors, clothing and electronics, the authority said.
