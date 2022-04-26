ajc logo
Henry offering shredding event to dispose documents safely

The Henry County Water Authority to offer a place for residents to safely shred documents Saturday.

The Henry County Water Authority to offer a place for residents to safely shred documents Saturday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Henry County residents will be able to safely dispose of their documents this weekend at a shredding event sponsored by the south metro community’s water authority.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., residents can shred items such as office paper, manilla folders, hanging file folder, and rubber bands at the Henry County Water Authority office at the department’s headquarters, 1695 Ga. 20 West in McDonough.

Items that won’t be accepted include jumbo binder clips, glass, report covers, plastic, styrofoam, cardboard, newspapers, plastic protectors, clothing and electronics, the authority said.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

