Gwinnett Stripers to put names of frontline workers on baseball jerseys

Gwinnett Stripers players will honor the frontline workers who have kept people safe, fed and comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic by putting their names on specialty jerseys.
Now through March 26, the Lawrenceville-based minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will accept submissions for the names of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, food-service workers, municipal workers and other essential employees from Gwinnett and surrounding counties to feature on the jerseys.
The players will wear the jerseys at their May 28 game against the Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field, with an unveiling of the final jersey design before the game starts at 7:05 p.m. The jerseys will be auctioned on the team’s website starting May 27, with proceeds going to the Northside Gwinnett Foundation.
“It is our privilege to partner with Northside Hospital to recognize our local frontline and essential workers that have guided us through this difficult year,” said Adam English, vice present and general manager of the Stripers, in a press release. “We feel honored to welcome them to Coolray Field for a relaxing night of Stripers baseball and a display of our gratitude and appreciation.”
The Salute to Frontline Workers event will be one of 10 Friday home games to feature a post-game fireworks display at Coolray Field in 2021. Season ticket memberships are available on the team’s website and limited individual game tickets will be available closer to the team’s opening night on May 11.