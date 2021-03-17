Gwinnett Stripers to put names of frontline workers on baseball jerseys

Now through March 26, the Lawrenceville-based minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will accept submissions for the names of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, food-service workers, municipal workers and other essential employees from Gwinnett and surrounding counties to feature on the jerseys.

The players will wear the jerseys at their May 28 game against the Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field, with an unveiling of the final jersey design before the game starts at 7:05 p.m. The jerseys will be auctioned on the team’s website starting May 27, with proceeds going to the Northside Gwinnett Foundation.