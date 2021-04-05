Gwinnett Stripers hiring game day staff for 2021 season

“We are fortunate to be in a position to hire game day staff once again, following a difficult year when many people have lost their jobs,” said Adam English, vice president and general manager for the Stripers, in a press release. “One of our core missions is serving as a pillar of our community, and in that role, we are proud to be a source of employment for the citizens of Gwinnett County.”

The team is also accepting applications for a variety of seasonal trainee and full-time positions. Between all job openings, the Stripers hope to hire 75-100 workers. Professional Sports Catering, the official concessions partner of the Stripers, is also hiring part-time, seasonal workers at Coolray Field.