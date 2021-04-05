Gwinnett Stripers hiring game day staff for 2021 season

The Gwinnett Stripers are hiring part-time, seasonal game day staff to work at Coolray Field during the 2021 season.
The Stripers, a Lawrenceville-based minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will only accept online applications. The team will review all online applications and contact qualified candidates for interviews.
The part-time, seasonal positions last for the duration of the May-September baseball season, but workers may be rehired in future seasons. Pay ranges from minimum wage to higher based on position.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to hire game day staff once again, following a difficult year when many people have lost their jobs,” said Adam English, vice president and general manager for the Stripers, in a press release. “One of our core missions is serving as a pillar of our community, and in that role, we are proud to be a source of employment for the citizens of Gwinnett County.”
The team is also accepting applications for a variety of seasonal trainee and full-time positions. Between all job openings, the Stripers hope to hire 75-100 workers. Professional Sports Catering, the official concessions partner of the Stripers, is also hiring part-time, seasonal workers at Coolray Field.
Interested baseball fans can view and apply for all open positions on the Stripers’ website.
The Gwinnett Stripers will open the 2021 season in the newly formed Triple-A East League on Tuesday, May 4 at Charlotte. Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, May 11 vs. Louisville. Tickets can be purchased on the team’s website.
Here’s a list of the Stripers’ part-time, seasonal positions:
- Event security staff
- Game day grounds crew (must be at least 17 years old)
- Game day photographer
- Game day production staff
- Guest relations representative
- Hype squad
- Maintenance crew
- Parking lot attendant
- Stats operator
- Usher