Fulton County teen named a National Student Poet

“I write about different things,” she said. “The main core of it is that I like to write to heal and to connect and to share stories that wouldn’t otherwise be shared.”

She never knows when inspiration will strike, but said she’s particularly prolific during summer breaks — when she has more time to focus without interruption.

“My writing time is like 2 a.m. That’s when most of the stuff gets done. The house is silent. Everything is quiet. I can be in my mind a little bit,” she said.

Her writing draws on the cultural heritage passed down from her parents, both born in India, as well as what it’s like to grow up as a girl and body image.

As a National Student Poet, she’ll serve as a literary ambassador and lead a service project, such as holding poetry workshops for other young writers. It also comes with a $5,000 award.

”We are delighted to send these young people out into the world as ambassadors for poetry, for humor, pathos, and resilience, in partnership with museums and libraries. America’s communities need them, now more than ever—and here they come!” said Crosby Kemper, the institute’s director, in a written statement.

Eragam also is the 2021 Atlanta Youth Poet Laureate and edits Milton’s literary magazine.