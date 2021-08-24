Fulton County Schools to pay for tutoring for quarantined students

Fulton County students in quarantine will soon have access to a virtual tutor.
The Fulton County school board recently approved an estimated $3 million for tutoring services, including help for students who cannot learn in-person because of COVID-19 quarantines.
Students will get access to three hours of tutoring from a district-approved vendor over the duration of their time at home. The district expects the service to be available by the end of the month.
Unlike last school year, Fulton teachers are not teaching in-person and virtual classes at the same time. That means students who are at home in quarantine must rely on assignments, recorded lessons and, in some cases, after-school online review sessions provided by their teacher to keep up with learning.
”The tutoring hours are really meant to be a supplement to things that students are showing that they are struggling with. This is not supposed to be any sort of replacement for synchronous instruction,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer.
The tutors will be available for all grade levels with expertise in different subjects.
Jones said students who have been in quarantine at home will receive a postcard or an email with a promotional code that will give them access to the tutoring services.
Schools also will be able to work with the tutoring companies to provide extra help to students who have fallen behind during the pandemic, he said.