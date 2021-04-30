Fulton County Schools to extend free meal program through summer

Fulton County Schools will continue its free meal program throughout the summer.
The district’s curbside food distribution service won’t end when the school year wraps up in May.
The summer food program will start June 9 at 20 schools, the district said in a statement released this week. The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Parents can pick up meal kits for children and teens age 18 and under, or for those with special needs under the age of 21.
The kits include a week’s worth of meals, including fruits and vegetables and a mix of ready-made and ready-to-reheat foods, along with information about how to prepare the items.
The district also plans to serve free breakfast and lunch during its summer school sessions.
The weekly summer food distribution will take place at the following elementary schools: Barnwell, Bethune, Brookview, Campbell, Cliftondale, Feldwood, Hamilton E. Holmes, Heritage, Lake Forest, Mimosa, New Prospect, Ocee, Palmetto, Parklane, River Eves, Roswell North, S.L. Lewis, Seaborn Lee, Spalding Drive and Summit Hill.