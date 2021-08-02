Fulton County Schools announces 12 new principals

A dozen schools in Fulton County are getting new principals.
Fulton County Schools, the state’s fourth largest district with 108 schools, recently announced the appointment of new principals at 10 elementary schools, as well as Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn and the district’s new virtual academy.
The district also said it will hire more than 650 new teachers for the school year that begins on Aug. 9.
The new principals are:
- Cathy Crawford, Alpharetta Elementary School
- Arthur Davis, Campbell Elementary School
- Nikkole Flowers, Manning Oaks Elementary School
- Stephanie Haga, Wilson Creek Elementary School
- Octavius Harris, Langston Hughes High School
- Lakasha Lee, Ison Springs Elementary School
- Jill Meeker, E. C. West Elementary School
- Nikki Porter, Stonewall Tell Elementary School
- Jennifer Rosenthal, Spalding Drive Elementary School
- Kathleen Stamper, Liberty Point Elementary School
- Shavanda Toomer, Woodland Elementary School
- Marcus Vu, Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence
