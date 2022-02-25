Free Internet service offered through federal program

Comcast is promoting its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides low-income households $30 a month to pay for broadband service. In turn, the Philadelphia-based cable giant is offering an Internet package with download speeds of 50 megabits per second for $25 a month on a one-year contract. The ACP credit can also be used with more costly higher speeds for participants who qualify.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy, Comcast’s regional senior vice president Jason Gumbs said in a statement.