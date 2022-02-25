Free Internet service offered through federal program

Low-income metro Atlanta residents can get 50 megabits Internet service for free if they qualify for a federal program designed to make broadband accessible to all.
Comcast is promoting its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides low-income households $30 a month to pay for broadband service. In turn, the Philadelphia-based cable giant is offering an Internet package with download speeds of 50 megabits per second for $25 a month on a one-year contract. The ACP credit can also be used with more costly higher speeds for participants who qualify.
“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy, Comcast’s regional senior vice president Jason Gumbs said in a statement.
“We’re making it simple for both new and existing customers to use ACP credits toward Xfinity Internet services and encourage Atlanta area residents to visit one of our stores or go online at www.xfinity.com/free,” he said.
The company said the move pairs with its Internet Essentials program, which is targeted at low-income households, including college students, seniors, people with disabilities and residents in public assistance communities. About 760,000 Georgians have received Internet service through the program since its launch in 2011.
