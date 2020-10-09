X

Free COVID-19 testing Saturday in Palmetto

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 Thursday. Palmetto, in Fulton County, will provide free testing Saturday. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: Altaf Qadri

By Dan Klepal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Free COVID-19 tests will be available Saturday at Palmetto’s Veterans Park (511 Park St.) from 8-10 a.m.

The tests will be administered by the non-profit YourTown Health. No appointment or physician order is required, and no financial information must be provided in order to receive the test. All individuals will be asked to provide demographic information and respond to a brief questionnaire.

Results from the nasal swab tests will be returned in two to three days. Everyone receiving the test will be contacted immediately by phone when their results are generated.

Individuals who drive will be asked to remain in their car during the test. Walk-ups also will be accepted.

