Fayette County to decide soon between virtual, in-person classes

Some board members, however, questioned what constituted a “substantial spread” and said they wanted to know on what criteria health officials were making decisions. Without that, they worried if their choice would be sound.

“We have to act on data and we are not on any color right now because we don’t know,” school board members Brian Anderson said.

Parents, students and faculty seemed to be less indecisive. During public comments at the start of the meeting, an overwhelming majority said they wanted the district to begin the year with virtual-only classes.

India Gay, senior class president for the upcoming academic year at Fayette County High School, said her classmates support a virtual-only start for the school year because the risks of going back to brick-and-mortar classes are too great at this time. She said they are willing to sacrifice as much of the first semester of school as necessary if it means they can enjoy the second.

“There is no school system without healthy students, teachers and administration and faculty,” she told the board. “We ask that you all keep the well-being of this county and the interest of those departing in the spring at the forefront of any and all decisions.”

.