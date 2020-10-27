DOJ: Gwinnett man filed $165M in fake tax returns

Federal prosecutors allege that Marquet Antwain Burgess Mattox, 48, collected nearly $2.9 million in “undeserved” tax refunds between 2016 and 2018. He was indicted Sept. 17, and the indictment was unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Oct. 16. The Justice Department issued a press release about the charges Oct. 26.

Mattox filed fraudulent tax returns for at least 12 different trusts over a two-year period, the Justice Department said. Mattox claimed he had earned interests on the trusts and that that interest had already been subject to federal income tax, entitling him to the refund, according to the indictment, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia in Macon.