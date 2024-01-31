DeKalb to host Medicaid re-enrollment event

DeKalb County residents who were dropped from Medicaid can get help re-enrolling this Saturday.

The state is in the process of recertifying Medicaid recipients. Nearly 500,000 Georgians have been dropped from coverage so far but in most cases, it’s because officials can’t reach them to confirm continued eligibility. Children make up the majority of those who have been dropped.

This is the county’s second re-enrollment event to register eligible residents. Hundreds attended the first event last November, county officials said in a news release.