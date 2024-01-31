Metro Atlanta

DeKalb to host Medicaid re-enrollment event

DeKalb County hosted its first Medicaid re-enrollment event in November to help register people who were dropped from coverage prove their eligibility.

Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County Communications

DeKalb County residents who were dropped from Medicaid can get help re-enrolling this Saturday.

The state is in the process of recertifying Medicaid recipients. Nearly 500,000 Georgians have been dropped from coverage so far but in most cases, it’s because officials can’t reach them to confirm continued eligibility. Children make up the majority of those who have been dropped.

This is the county’s second re-enrollment event to register eligible residents. Hundreds attended the first event last November, county officials said in a news release.

The re-enrollment effort is part of a push by county officials to improve healthcare opportunities for residents through partnerships and data-sharing. DeKalb leaders are also pushing for Medicaid expansion so that all poor adults can be covered by the program. Georgia is one of a handful of states that limits eligibility.

The next re-enrollment event is scheduled for Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest (the former Sam’s Club).

Those planning to attend are asked to register at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/medicaid.

To re-enroll, residents will need copies of the following documents:

  • Paystubs or copies of paychecks showing gross income;
  • Social Security income award letter or unemployment benefits letter;
  • Applications for other benefits, such as unemployment or disability benefits;
  • Verification of any new family members being added to coverage (citizenship, residency, income, etc.).

