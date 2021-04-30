Comcast announces $1 million in grants for metro area minority business

The funding, which will go to Black, Latino and Asian organizations, is part of the cable giant’s RISE program. RISE was launched in late 2020 to offer financial help to minority-owned small businesses as well as technology and marketing resources.

Among the grant recipients are Bargain Bouncin Party Rentals, a provider of inflatable games, movie screens and photo booths and Aryahi Ika Services, a childcare center supporting the food, education and shelter needs of high-risk youth.