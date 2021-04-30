Comcast announces $1 million in grants for metro area minority business

Comcast said earlier this week it is giving $1 million in grants to 100 minority businesses in metro Atlanta.
The funding, which will go to Black, Latino and Asian organizations, is part of the cable giant’s RISE program. RISE was launched in late 2020 to offer financial help to minority-owned small businesses as well as technology and marketing resources.
Among the grant recipients are Bargain Bouncin Party Rentals, a provider of inflatable games, movie screens and photo booths and Aryahi Ika Services, a childcare center supporting the food, education and shelter needs of high-risk youth.
“When we launched Comcast RISE, we recognized the need that existed in our communities in Atlanta and across the nation,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional senior vice president, said in a statement. “The program’s vast resources have made a true difference, and we look forward to supporting our business community through grants, marketing services and technology makeovers.”
The company also said 92 metro Atlanta businesses will also get help on technology and marketing services as part of the area’s RISE investment.