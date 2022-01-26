Clayton State University names new Spivey Hall artistic director

Katherine “Katie” Lehman, the former interim artistic manager for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, has been named executive director and artistic director of Spivey Hall.
Lehman, who also has served as executive director of the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, will be the third executive direction of the Clayton State University music venue since it opened in 1991.
“Ms. Lehman’s depth and breadth of experience as an accomplished musical artist, educator, and performance venue leader will be a fantastic asset to Spivey Hall at Clayton State University, Clayton State President T. Ramon Stuart said in a news release.
“She will enhance our community footprint with both seasoned audiences and aspiring youth,” he said. “We envision cultivating a new generation of concert goers who will return to Spivey Hall for a lifetime.”
Prior to her work in Boulder, Lehman worked for 20 years at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. She also was a core member of the Nashville Chamber Orchestra and has appeared on hundreds of recordings, film and videogame scores as a recording artist on Nashville’s Music Row.
Lehman studied at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, the University of Kansas, and Northwestern University, Clayton State said. Her teachers included Gerardo Ribeiro, Victor Yampolsky, Shmuel Ashkenasi, and Zvi Zeitlin. She performs on an 1874 J.B. Vuillaume violin.
“My experience across the performing arts amplifies my belief that centering creativity in our communities elevates and empowers us all, and that the arts should be open, invitational, and equitable,” Lehman said.
