Clayton County Schools to require masks, prohibit some field trips

Masks are in and skating rinks are out for Clayton County Schools when classes resume Aug. 2.
The district on Tuesday released its “operational game plan” for the new academic year, which requires everyone to wear masks in school buildings and submit to temperature checks upon entering them.
In buildings, social distancing of three feet will be encouraged where possible and desk shields will be provided in elementary and low-incidence special education classrooms to promote safety.
The guidance comes as the district welcomes students back to school for face-to-face instruction after most of them learned remotely during the 2020-2021 school year. The school system is one of a handful in metro Atlanta that is making masks mandatory at a time when others have made face coverings optional.
Field trips to bowling alleys and skating rinks will be prohibited as part of its guidance, the district said. But the district will allow visitors attending outdoor activities to go without a masks and students will be able to participate in recess and large group events outside.
Other rules include allowing visitors to come to schools on the first two days of classes with masks in hand. After the first two days, visitors will be allowed in the school buildings by appointment only, the school system said.