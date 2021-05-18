Beer and coffee at a dog park? Smyrna passes zoning amendment

“This is a good economic development project,” said Councilman Tim Gould. “It will just open up opportunities for some creative new businesses, which is what we’re looking forward to.”

According to city officials, the impetus for the move derived from interested developers. Business owners approached the city with plans to build and operate a private dog park in Smyrna. While working through the permitting process, department heads on the city’s Community Development team realized there was no permitted use for the parks anywhere in Smyrna’s zoning guidelines.