Beer and coffee at a dog park? Smyrna passes zoning amendment

A private dog park that serves beer and coffee may be coming to Smyrna.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Council members unanimously passed a zoning amendment that carves out a classification for privately owned parks.
The amendment means private dog parks are now listed as uses in the general commercial, central business and mixed-use zoning districts.
“This is a good economic development project,” said Councilman Tim Gould. “It will just open up opportunities for some creative new businesses, which is what we’re looking forward to.”
According to city officials, the impetus for the move derived from interested developers. Business owners approached the city with plans to build and operate a private dog park in Smyrna. While working through the permitting process, department heads on the city’s Community Development team realized there was no permitted use for the parks anywhere in Smyrna’s zoning guidelines.
The amendment allows the dog parks to also have a “pouring license,” which permits them to sell alcoholic beverages.
Community Development Directory Russell “Rusty” Martin told council members a prospective business that already operates a private dog park in the area inquired about opening one in Smyrna. Martin didn’t name the business or a proposed location for a park in Smyrna, but told council members its current digs feature a coffee and beer lounge.
Private dog parks are a relatively new phenomenon for animal lovers in metro Atlanta, combining pet friendliness with happy hour. Fetch Park, on the outskirts of downtown Atlanta, is advertised as the first full-service dog park bar, offering owners food, coffee and cocktails as they watch their pooches frolic.