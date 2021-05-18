ajc logo
X

Beer and coffee at a dog park? Smyrna passes zoning amendment

Private dog parks are gaining traction in metro Atlanta. Here, Matt Matuszewski and his yellow lab Murphy play at Fetch Park at Boulevard and DeKalb Ave on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Private dog parks are gaining traction in metro Atlanta. Here, Matt Matuszewski and his yellow lab Murphy play at Fetch Park at Boulevard and DeKalb Ave on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Local News | Updated 10 minutes ago
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A private dog park that serves beer and coffee may be coming to Smyrna.

During Monday night’s meeting, City Council members unanimously passed a zoning amendment that carves out a classification for privately owned parks.

The amendment means private dog parks are now listed as uses in the general commercial, central business and mixed-use zoning districts.

“This is a good economic development project,” said Councilman Tim Gould. “It will just open up opportunities for some creative new businesses, which is what we’re looking forward to.”

According to city officials, the impetus for the move derived from interested developers. Business owners approached the city with plans to build and operate a private dog park in Smyrna. While working through the permitting process, department heads on the city’s Community Development team realized there was no permitted use for the parks anywhere in Smyrna’s zoning guidelines.

The amendment allows the dog parks to also have a “pouring license,” which permits them to sell alcoholic beverages.

Community Development Directory Russell “Rusty” Martin told council members a prospective business that already operates a private dog park in the area inquired about opening one in Smyrna. Martin didn’t name the business or a proposed location for a park in Smyrna, but told council members its current digs feature a coffee and beer lounge.

Private dog parks are a relatively new phenomenon for animal lovers in metro Atlanta, combining pet friendliness with happy hour. Fetch Park, on the outskirts of downtown Atlanta, is advertised as the first full-service dog park bar, offering owners food, coffee and cocktails as they watch their pooches frolic.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top