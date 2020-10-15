Atlanta’s chief housing officer named chief operating officer of city’s housing authority

City of Atlanta Chief Housing Officer Terri Lee is taking on new responsibilities at Atlanta’s housing authority.
Lee will continue to serve in her role at the city, but will also assume the role of Atlanta Housing’s chief operating officer.
Atlanta Housing President and Chief Executive Officer Eugene Jones Jr. named her to the new role, according to a press release from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office late Wednesday.
“Having our Chief Housing Officer serve as the COO of Atlanta Housing further strengthens our collaborative effort for executing the City’s One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan,” Bottoms said in a press release. “Terri is a well-respected, national leader on housing and has led progress on one of the highest priorities for our Administration. I look forward to her continued leadership and work with the City in this new role.”
Income inequality and housing affordability are two of the major issues facing the city.
In 2017, Bottoms campaigned on a plan to create a $1 billion affordable housing trust fund.
Lee’s new position at Atlanta Housing has been vacant for some time.
“I have purposely held off for a whole year to find the right fit for COO," Jones said in the release. "My patience has paid off. What a dynamic duo we will be.”