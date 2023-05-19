X

Atlanta planning to put $1 million into fight against food insecurity

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Atlanta’s lawmakers are considering legislation to invest $1 million into efforts to reduce food insecurity.

Atlanta City Councilmembers Marci Collier Overstreet and Andrea Boone introduced an ordinance at Monday’s council meeting that would allocate $1 million to Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm. Invest Atlanta would put that money into an Economic Opportunity Fund to attract grocers to underserved communities, according to the mayor’s office.

Food insecurity is a federal term for households without enough consistent food access for everyone in the home to have an active, healthy lifestyle. A lack of transportation combined with long distances between residences and grocery stores also contributes to this issue, among other factors.

ExploreAtlanta council introduces new laws to support tenants, tackle blight

The mayor’s office says Atlanta has fewer than 50 grocery stores with 50 employees at most where the quality of the grocers is markedly different in the northeastern parts of the city compared to other areas in town.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found in 2020 that Black non-Hispanic households were more than two times as likely to experience food insecurity than the national average ― 21.7% versus 10.5%.

Predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods may also have fewer full-service supermarkets than predominantly white and non-Hispanic neighborhoods, and convenience stores may have higher food prices, lower-quality foods, and a smaller variety of foods, the study found.

“My constituents don’t have enough options, leaving them to buy food from the neighborhood gas stations and fast-food restaurants,” Boone said in a statement. “A lack of grocery stores makes people eat unhealthy food too often and creates economic disparities.”

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Overstreet said on Friday that the ordinance will provide new jobs and healthy, affordable food in the city, which includes the Campbellton Road corridor in her district. It will also require Invest Atlanta to provide for a written report to the council after it spends the $1 million.

“Every family in Atlanta deserves access to fresh, healthy food and convenient locations that provide these items,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “These funds are an investment in communities impacted by historic underinvestment from national chains. The city is committed to righting those wrongs, with an end goal of eliminating food insecurity in every zip code.”

ExploreAtlanta Community Food Bank serves its one billionth meal

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Gov. Kemp allocating $225M in grants to communities hit by COVID-19
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
47m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
47m ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Gov. Kemp allocating $225M in grants to communities hit by COVID-19
1h ago
Clayton Schools to emphasize security during graduation ceremonies
4h ago
Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
5h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top