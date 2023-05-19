Atlanta planning to put $1 million into fight against food insecurity

Predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods may also have fewer full-service supermarkets than predominantly white and non-Hispanic neighborhoods, and convenience stores may have higher food prices, lower-quality foods, and a smaller variety of foods, the study found.

“My constituents don’t have enough options, leaving them to buy food from the neighborhood gas stations and fast-food restaurants,” Boone said in a statement. “A lack of grocery stores makes people eat unhealthy food too often and creates economic disparities.”

Overstreet said on Friday that the ordinance will provide new jobs and healthy, affordable food in the city, which includes the Campbellton Road corridor in her district. It will also require Invest Atlanta to provide for a written report to the council after it spends the $1 million.

“Every family in Atlanta deserves access to fresh, healthy food and convenient locations that provide these items,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “These funds are an investment in communities impacted by historic underinvestment from national chains. The city is committed to righting those wrongs, with an end goal of eliminating food insecurity in every zip code.”