Atlanta middle school evacuated after bomb threat

Young Middle School was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
Young Middle School was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Students and employees were evacuated from an Atlanta middle school after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Public Schools said the threat was made to Jean Childs Young Middle School on the city’s southwest side.

“For the safety and security of students and staff, the building has been evacuated and everyone was rerouted to a nearby location. All students and staff are safe,” the district said in a statement.

The district said its police department is working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to search the campus.

“School administration is currently waiting on an all-clear. Parents should not come to the school to pick up their children. We expect to resume classes after the building has been cleared. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority,” said the APS statement.

