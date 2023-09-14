BreakingNews
BREAKING: Gusty storms flood roads, prompt evacuations at Georgia Aquarium

Atlanta council member considering bill for training center referendum

Project opponents and city are still caught in a court battle over the referendum validity

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Local News
By
8 minutes ago
X

Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari is considering introducing legislation at the council meeting next Monday to put the question of the city’s proposed public safety training center on the ballot in November.

The potential legislative path to a referendum comes after organizers attempted to submit more than 116,000 petition signatures to the municipal clerk’s office this week, just to be told the city would not start the validation process.

Sources on the city council say the ballot question as described in the legislation is: Should the city should discontinue work on the public safety training center project in the South River Forest and relocate the facility to another location within city limits?

On Monday, dozens of people involved in the petition drive — also an effort to put the question of the training center to voters — lugged boxes of signed forms to City Hall. But that effort, months-long, grassroots attempt to gather enough signatures from registered Atlanta voters to force the referendum ended in confusion.

City officials said that they would take custody of the petition forms but would not start the 50-day validation process pending a legal decision.

In July, a federal court judge sided with opponents and extended the collection timeline, giving organizers a significant edge. But earlier this month, an appeals court pressed pause on that ruling, which caused confusion about whether or not signatures collected after the original 60-day timeline can be counted.

Pending a final decision by the appeals court, the city said it won’t start verifying the tens of thousands of signatures — a move which took organizers and City Council members by surprise.

Bakhtiari, who represents east Atlanta, said that a ballot referendum would “provide every Atlanta voter the opportunity to make their voice heard” regardless of their position on the issue.

“I am deeply disturbed over the lack of transparency and procedural barriers that have marred the public’s ability to petition the government for redress,” she said.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It is unclear how much support the proposal has on the council.

After more than 14 hours of public comment in June, the council OK’d funding for the project in a 10-4 vote. Bakhtiari as well as Jason Dozier, Antonio Lewis and Keisha Sean Waites voted against it.

Waites released a statement this week saying she will support her colleague’s effort to bypass legal proceedings and put the referendum on the ballot in November. Waites cited the uncovered additional cost of the project to taxpayers — bringing the public price tag to $67 million through a lease-back agreement — as money that could be spent elsewhere.

“The actual taxpayer cost of the proposed facility will be closer to $67 million, which many constituents consider irresponsible and disrespectful,” she said in a statement. “The democratic process provides every citizen the right to have recourse in questioning and rejecting the decisions of its elected leaders.”

City Council members, Waites said, should always support Atlanta residents “using legal and peaceful means to effect positive change.”

Training center opponents were back at City Hall on Thursday imploring council members to listen to voters.

“We are here to say, to the City Council in particular, you can start the verification process but you can also have a referendum process through your own vote,” said Kamau Franklin, with the group Community Movement Builders.

Staff write Jozsef Papp contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Drew Kann / Drew.Kann@ajc.com

BREAKING
Georgia Aquarium evacuated due to flooding after gusty storms20m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

UPDATE
6 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa
30m ago

Georgia is a rising tourism locale. The pandemic was the launch point
54m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
51m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
51m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Morehouse School of Medicine launches global health equity institute
7m ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

On the job at Labor, new commissioner Bruce Thompson overseeing changes
3h ago
Atlanta sets up free, self-service COVID testing kiosks
6h ago
Atlanta council members debate a ban on cashless retail
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
10h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top