As temps rise, metro Atlanta schools monitor sports workouts

They are suing for wrongful death, pre-death pain and suffering and for funeral and burial expenses.

A spokesman for Clayton County Schools declined a request for comment.

Officials with the DeKalb County School District said schools are following the heat and safety guidelines required by the GHSA and that all head coaches in football, cross country and softball have been trained on the policy.

Gwinnett Schools spokesman Bernard Watson said the district uses the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature at each practice and those readings are used to determine activity and rest breaks.

“Our procedure calls for each head coach to designate a person to monitor and record the WBGT levels,” Watson said. “Approximately thirty minutes prior to the start of activity, the temperature and WBGT readings are taken at the practice or competition site.”

Fulton and Atlanta Public Schools leaders also said they are following the state group’s guidance, with an APS spokesman adding, “Our coaches are following the strict protocols for heat that we’ve always had.”

Justin Miller, an attorney for the Bell family, said he hopes the districts will keep their word. The guidance was available before Imani’s death, but he believes it was ignored.

“The school districts, the teachers, the athletic directors, the coaches, they have procedures in place to keep things like this from happening, they just don’t follow them,” Miller said. “So I would just No. 1 like to them to follow their own procedures. If they did that we wouldn’t be right here right now.”

Staff writers Vanessa McCrae, Alia Malik and Kristal Dixon contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL DOCUMENT: Read Fulton County Schools’ Athlete-Parent Handbook