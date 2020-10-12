Army Corps lowering Lake Lanier water levels for dam repairs

Water levels at Lake Lanier will be going down over the next few weeks to make room for repairs to Buford Dam, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The corps will release water from the lake to reach a water level of 1,069 feet. That’s two feet below what the agency considers full, 1,071 feet. The lake has mostly stayed above that level for more than two years, flirting with record-breaking levels multiple times.
The slow reduction in water levels began on Oct. 1, and the lake reached 1,071.1 feet on Friday. But heavy rains over the weekend spiked water levels back up to almost 1,074 feet, according to LakesOnline, a website that tracks lake data.
The water level reduction is expected to be gradual; the Army Corps expects it will be complete by Nov. 30, according to a press release. Once the water is low enough, the dam repairs are expected to take three weeks, the Army Corps said.