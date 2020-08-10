Alcohol involved in crash that killed Newnan motorcyclist, troopers say

About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, 29-year-old Joshua Berryman was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson FXDBI north along Baker Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Near the road’s intersection with Brooks Place, the motorcycle left the road, entered a ditch and struck a mailbox, the GSP said. The collision ejected Berryman from the bike, and he traveled about 30 feet away from the motorcycle before coming to a stop.