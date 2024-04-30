After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

Protesters have been demonstrating on Georgia’s college campuses for more than a week in pursuit of the same goal: to convince school administrators to cut ties to Israel.

Emory University students kicked off the effort a couple of weeks ago, when they tried to set up an encampment at the center of the Atlanta campus and were quickly met with police who made about two dozen arrests.

So far, Georgia colleges and universities do not seem interested in folding to that demand, even as students continue to stage demonstrations with frequent promises to keep going.