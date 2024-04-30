BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Gas station fire off I-75 in Atlanta snarls traffic
After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

5 minutes ago

Protesters have been demonstrating on Georgia’s college campuses for more than a week in pursuit of the same goal: to convince school administrators to cut ties to Israel.

Emory University students kicked off the effort a couple of weeks ago, when they tried to set up an encampment at the center of the Atlanta campus and were quickly met with police who made about two dozen arrests.

So far, Georgia colleges and universities do not seem interested in folding to that demand, even as students continue to stage demonstrations with frequent promises to keep going.

“It is possible. It has been done before. We know that it can happen,” said Daniella Hobbs, an Emory student and an organizer of the Occupy Candler movement, about divestment from Israel. “We will not take anything else as acceptable.”

But at Emory, focus is stretched between the war protests, the treatment of student protesters and longstanding efforts to stop Atlanta public safety training center. The decentralized protest structure doesn’t lend itself to concise action. And the looming end of the semester poses logistical challenges to the efforts. What happens when students go home for the summer?

» Read the full story here

A woman named Abby who declined to giver her last name speaks during a protest against the war in Palestine facilitated but Students for Socialism on the Emory campus on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?

Credit: TNS

