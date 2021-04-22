7-year-old North Carolina boy dies after being shot in neck

A 7-year-old child has died after he was shot in the neck late Wednesday in Hickory, North Carolina, Fox 46 in Charlotte reported, citing the Hickory Police Department.
Police responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Tate Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fox 46.
Officers found 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris with a gunshot wound to his neck. Zakylen was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The boy’s mother was driving the vehicle with two other children inside when the shooting occurred, according to Fox 46.
The suspects were driving a small, dark-colored SUV that was traveling eastbound on Tate Boulevard, the Fox station reported, citing police. They believe multiple people were in the SUV. A white woman with blond hair was in the front passenger seat, Fox 46 reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.