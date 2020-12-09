7-month-old girl found dead in Louisiana motel room

Louisiana police are investigating after finding the body of a 7-month-old girl inside a shabby motel room where she was reportedly staying with her parents, according to sources.
Authorities with the Minden Police Department made the grim discovery around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby in room 132 of the Minden Motel.
The lifeless infant was laying on a bed when police arrived, according to KTSB News 3 in Shreveport.
Officials did not reveal the circumstances of the girl’s death, nor have they indicated whether the parents would face any charges.
The girl’s body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., more than three hours away, for an autopsy, KTSB reported.
Local media made attempts to contact Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper about the case but he was not available to answer questions.