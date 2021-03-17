6 killed in motorcycle crashes at Bike Week in Daytona

Bikers relax during Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Fla. on March 8, 2021. Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Likely due to the pandemic, there were not as many revelers along Main Street this year as in year’s past, the News-Journal reported.

On the final day of this year’s gala, a 39-year-old woman from Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when another vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle she was riding on, said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Early the next morning, passing motorists found a 42-year-old man dead in the road from an apparent single-motorcycle crash, police said.

Other deaths included a 57-year-old man who lost control of his motorcycle on March 5; a 33-year-old rider killed March 10; a 59-year-old man from Signal Hill, California, killed March 11; and a South Carolina man killed March 14, The Associated Press reported.