4 Florida teens charged after mother run over with van

The “domestic dispute” erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, when the suspects allegedly confronted the boy at the front door of his Lakeland home.

When the boy opened the door, he was immediately attacked by two of the suspects and the fight spilled inside the house, police said.

Moments later, the boy’s mother arrived, and the attackers scattered back to the van.

Police accused Stansell of jumping in the driver’s seat.

As the mother pulled out her cellphone and began filming the chaos, she was blindsided by the van, the Sentinel reported.

Other eyewitnesses also recorded the episode and confirmed to police what happened.

Stansell faces a litany of charges, including attempted murder, burglary with assault, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery on a minor, according to the Sentinel. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.

The others accused are being held in a juvenile facility and face charges of attempted murder and burglary with assault.

It was unclear if any of the suspects would be granted bond.

Police said each person in the crew admitted to the attack, the Sentinel reported.