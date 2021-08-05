ajc logo
X

3 killed, 2 seriously injured in street racing crash in Burbank, California

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a fiery three-car crash in Burbank Wednesday that investigators believed was caused by street racing. The three who died, who were traveling in a Volkswagen sedan, were not involved in the street racing, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. Video footage of the scene showed a car sheared nearly in half.
Caption
Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a fiery three-car crash in Burbank Wednesday that investigators believed was caused by street racing. The three who died, who were traveling in a Volkswagen sedan, were not involved in the street racing, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. Video footage of the scene showed a car sheared nearly in half.

Credit: Tribune News Service

National & World News
By Melissa Hernandez, Los Angeles Times
53 minutes ago
City known as home to major Hollywood entertainment studios

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured during a fiery three-car crash in Burbank Wednesday that investigators believed was caused by street racing.

The three who died, who were traveling in a Volkswagen sedan, were not involved in the street racing, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. Video footage of the scene showed a car sheared nearly in half.

At around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Volkswagen was broadsided by two cars that appeared to be racing while making a left turn, Brimway said.

The driver and two passengers in the Volkswagen were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the other cars, a Kia, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Police Department. Two people in the third car, a Mercedes-Benz, were unharmed, Brimway said. None of the cars’ occupants were identified.

“It is frustrating and difficult to see something like this,” Brimway said. “This is a tragedy that could have been avoided.”

No one has been arrested or cited; Burbank police is investigating the crash.

Burbank, just north of Hollywood, is home numerous media and entertainment companies, including Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Studios.

In Other News
1
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
2
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
3
EXPLAINER: How Cuomo might be impeached, removed from office
4
HAPPENING SOON: Robert Durst expected to testify at murder trial
5
Delta variant challenges China's costly lockdown strategy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top