3 dead after argument over shoveling snow escalates

The latest dispute escalated fast, and Spaide walked back inside his house briefly and reemerged firing a handgun, reports said.

Several bullets hit the Goys “at close range,” leaving them on the ground wounded but still alive, according to Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker, who spoke to CNN. Spaide then ducked inside his house again and came out with an AR-style rifle, which he also used, Binker said.

As police arrived, they heard a single gunshot from inside Spaide’s home. The Goys were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also dead was Spaide, who was unknown to police before the deadly incident.

The Goys had a 15-year-old son with autism, whose grandparents are now assuming custody, according to Binker, who added that the investigation was closed.