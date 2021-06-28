20 people found dead on boat drifting off Turks and Caicos Islands

The boat appeared to have come from outside Caribbean waters and officials believe it may not have been headed toward the Turks and Caicos.

Police were looking into other circumstances that may have caused the disaster, but a news release from police communications officer Takara Bain did not offer many other specifics.

The Turks and Caicos are often a magnet for desperate Haitians fleeing the poverty-stricken nation. Human smugglers have also been known to use the chain of islands as a secret stopping point.

In June 2020, Sri Lanka-born Canadian citizen Srikajamukam Chelliah pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges before a Turks and Caicos judge and was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He was extradited to Florida and sentenced Feb. 24 to 32 months in prison for conspiring to smuggle people into the United States.

Chelliah had been caught in August 2019 skippering a boat carrying 158 people, including 28 Sri Lankans. They told investigators they were bound for the United States.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.