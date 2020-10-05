2 college students fall 4 floors while taking selfie at rooftop party

Other students familiar with the building described the rooftop deck as unsafe.

“There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off,” said Temple University student Arnav Johri, according to ABC. “So if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip.”

In 2013, another Temple University student died after after tripping over a 10-inch ledge and falling off a roof not far from the location of Saturday’s accident.